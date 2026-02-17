Home

Warm welcome awaits you in India: PM Modi invites Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman with family; key details inside

PM Modi's invitation to Bangladeshi PM: PM Modi invited Tarique Rahman to India with his wife and daughter in a formal letter presented to the latter by the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Images: ANI

PM Modi invites Bangladesh PM: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has extended an invitation to the Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, after he won the General Election 2026. The letter of formal invitation was handed over to the BNP leader Rahman by the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Tuesday, i.e., February 17. This comes after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader won the election with a significant margin in the first election after the ousting of the former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.

PM Modi invites Tarique Rahman to India

The letter was handed over to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman. It read, “I take this opportunity to invite you, along with Dr. Zubaida Rahman and your daughter Zaima, on a visit to India at a mutually convenient time. A warm welcome awaits you in India. Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and success and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh,” as reported by ANI.

It further read that the prime minister of India wishes him success as he takes his official responsibilities. It also read, “Your victory is a testimony to the trust and confidence reposed by the people of Bangladesh in your leadership and their mandate for your vision to take the country forward on the path of peace, stability and prosperity.”

Om Birla meets Tarique Rahman

The Lok Sabha speaker on X shared about his meeting with Tarique Rahman and wrote, “Just concluded a constructive meeting with Prime Minister of Bangladesh… I handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister… conveying his wishes to PM Rahman and inviting him to visit India at the earliest convenience. I extended warm congratulations on behalf of the people of India and reaffirmed our commitment to deepening the enduring partnership between our two neighbouring countries.”

Just concluded a constructive meeting with Prime Minister of Bangladesh @trahmanbnp I handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi conveying his wishes to PM Rahman and inviting him to visit India at the earliest convenience. I extended warm congratulations… pic.twitter.com/gFNqLmnxsT — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) February 17, 2026

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman

BNP’s Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on February 17 after winning the General Election held on February 12. Rahman’s party won the election with a significant margin.

