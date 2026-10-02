‘Was chanting Hanuman Chalisa’: Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar recalls terrifying cockpit attack during call with PM Modi

During the video call, Capt. Machchhar told PM Modi what gave him the strength to open the cockpit door and help save the lives of those on board Flydubai.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Captain Smit Machchhar, the Flydubai pilot who was seriously injured after being attacked by his co-pilot during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Modi praised his courage, presence of mind and composure, saying his actions helped save the lives of everyone on board. During the video call, Modi told Machchhar that the entire country was praying for him. The pilot became emotional during the conversation and said speaking to the Prime Minister was a very special moment for him.

Modi began the call by asking, “How are you? How’s your health now?” “Everything is fine, sir. Everything is fine,” Machchhar replied.

“See, the whole country is praying for you. People are chanting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra for you everywhere. Your courage, your patience and your wit… within a fraction of a second, you made a decision and saved so many lives,” Modi said.

He added that Machchhar’s actions showed that Indians are people who are willing to risk their own lives to save others.

“You got such a big wound on your body. You were fighting a battle for life and death at that time. Even then, you didn’t care about your life; you cared about the lives of all the passengers,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said Machchhar had made the entire country proud. “Most importantly, you increased the respect of 140 crore countrymen, and that is why I feel proud,” Modi said.

Modi also told Machchhar that he had spoken to his father Bhupendra, mother Geeta and wife Sonal the previous day. He said he had told Geeta that her son had lived by the values of the Bhagavad Gita.

‘I knew these were my last few seconds’

Recalling the attack inside the cockpit, Machchhar told Modi that he was fighting for his life when he realised the aircraft was going down. “I was fighting for my life. But there was one moment when I realised that if I didn’t do anything… I had fallen down because of so many injuries,” he said.

Machchhar said his 11 years of experience as a captain helped him understand what was happening with the aircraft even when he was on the floor.

“When I had fallen down, I could feel that the aircraft was going down. I totally knew that these were the last few seconds of Smit,” he said.

Despite his injuries, Machchhar said he pushed himself to crawl towards the cockpit door and open it. “I was trying to crawl. I opened the door, and the rest all came,” he told Modi.

Machchhar also thanked the Saudi and UAE authorities for the medical treatment he received after the emergency landing. “I couldn’t get better care and better medical attention than this,” he said.

‘I was chanting Hanuman Chalisa’

Machchhar also revealed that he was reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during the attack. “Whenever I feel pain, I just chant Hanuman Chalisa. At that time too, I was only chanting Hanuman Chalisa. And I know that God is with me,” he told Modi.

He said he never imagined that he would get the opportunity to speak to the Prime Minister after the incident. “I have not thought even for a moment that I will be able to talk to you ever. I never thought,” Machchhar said.

The pilot also became emotional during the conversation and told Modi that he was his “biggest idol”.

“You are my biggest idol. I feel proud of the way you are encouraging me today. I had so many injuries, but I told myself I have to get up and act. At the time, I pushed myself to open the cockpit door,” he said.

‘Recovery will happen slowly’

Machchhar, who is recovering at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, said he is trying not to focus on his injuries or pain. “I am not thinking of pain because it will make my recovery even more difficult. I am thinking of it as a journey, which will happen slowly and slowly. It will take time, but I am very, very confident that this recovery will happen and I will get completely well,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the governments of Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their help.

Earlier on Thursday, Modi had praised Machchhar for his courage and presence of mind during the mid-air cockpit attack. He said the pilot’s bravery had made the country proud and helped avert a major tragedy.

Meanwhile, newly released footage from the Flydubai flight showed a bloodied Machchhar lying on the floor outside the cockpit after he managed to open the cockpit door.

In the footage, Machchhar tells another passenger that the co-pilot “hit me so many times”. He also says he could move his injured hand but could no longer squeeze it shut. The video was recorded after the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, where medics attended to the injured pilot.

The footage was released as investigations into the co-pilot’s actions continued. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the co-pilot who attacked Machchhar had undergone radical Islamist indoctrination.