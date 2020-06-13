New Delhi: A day after the Armed Police Force (APF) of Nepal opened fire at a group of Indian citizens, killing one and injuring three, a man detained by them, and who was a part of the group, returned home to Bihar’s Sitamarhi-where the incident took place-after being released. Also Read - One Killed, 3 Injured After Nepal Police Opens Fire in Bihar's Sitamarhi

Speaking to media after returning home, the man, identified as Lagan Kishore, said, “We ran to return to India when they started firing but they dragged me from Indian side, hit me with rifle butt and took me to Nepal’s Sangrampur. They told me to confess that I was brought there from Nepal. I told them you can kill me but I was brought there from India,” implying that the incident took place on the Nepalese side of the border.

“My son and I at the border to meet my daughter-in-law, who is a Nepali national. Security personnel from that side hit my son. They asked me to shut up when I asked why did they do that. They called up ten more security personnel, they came to border and fired bullets in air,” he further said.

A 25-year-old youth lost his life in the firing.

The incident comes even as the Nepalese Parliament is today all set to clear a new map showing three disputed territories as a part of Nepal; the Indian side too, claims these territories.