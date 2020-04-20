New Delhi: Amid the ongoing lockdown across the country, a video is being shared widely on social media, wherein a group of hunters was seen holding a 10-feet-long King Cobra that they killed for a feast in Naharlagun area of Arunachal Pradesh. Notably, several incidents of wild animals being killed for meal have been reported in northeastern states. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 20: Salman Khan Says He's Living in Bigg Boss House Amid Lockdown With People Who Came Here For Just Two Days

“Because of the lockdown, no rice was left. I was hungry and felt like eating meat and so went to the jungle. Government officials please don’t get offended, we usually don’t do this,” one of the 3 persons can be heard saying in the video. Also Read - Lions Enjoy a Peaceful Sleep on Deserted Roads of South Africa Amid COVID-19 Lockdown - Viral Photos

Senior forest officials in Itanagar confirmed the incident and said that the those who killed and consumed the snake meat have been identified. Also Read - 'No One is Here Scared of Coronavirus': UP Man Makes Fun of Lockdown, FIR Lodged

“A forest team went to the place to inquire and was able to verify the snake had been killed and consumed. The forest personnel had to retreat as local residents surrounded them. The main accused who is from Kurung Kumey district is absconding,” Hindustan Times quoted Arunachal deputy chief wildlife warden Umesh Kumar as saying.

Speaking to the Arunachal Times, CM Pema Khandu said that strict action would be taken against those who indulge in illegal hunting of wildlife. “Forest officials have been asked to ensure there is no hunting and illegal felling of trees during the lockdown period”, he added.