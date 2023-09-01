Home

‘I Was Once Lured By PM Modi’s Offer…’: Lalu Prasad Yadav At INDIA Bloc Meeting

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said he was once "lured" by PM Narendra Modi's promise of bringing back 'black money' from Swiss banks and deposit the amount in the accounts of the people of the nation.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav attended INDIA bloc in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday said the BJP-led government at the Centre came to power by “spreading lies and rumours”. Lalu Prasad Yadav said he was “lured” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of bringing back money from Swiss banks and depositing it in the accounts of the people of the nation.

“You must recall how they (BJP-NDA) came to power by lying and spreading rumours. They took my name as well as that of several other leaders’ names that we have money in Swiss Banks. PM Modi said that he would come to power, get back money from Swiss Banks and deposit that money in the accounts of the people of the country. I too was lured by the offer…I didn’t do the kind of evil corruption that is being done and facilitated by Narendra Modi,” Lalu Prasad Yadav said.

