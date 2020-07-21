New Delhi: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Tuesday apologised for his remarks towards Punjabis and Jats, stating that he didn’t intend to hurt anyone, adding that he was in fact, ‘proud of both Punjabi and Jat communities’. Also Read - 'Less Intelligent But Very Strong': Tripura CM Triggers Row With Remarks on Punjabis, Jats

“At an event organised at the Agartala Press Club, I only talked about what some people think about our Punjabi and Jat brothers. I didn’t intend to hurt the sentiments of either community. I’m proud of our Punjabi and Jat communities. I’ve myself stayed with them for a long time”, he tweeted today after video of his speech went viral on social media.

अगरतला प्रेस क्लब में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में मैंने अपने पंजाबी और जाट भाइयों के बारे मे कुछ लोगों की सोच का जिक्र किया था। मेरी धारणा किसी भी समाज को ठेस पहुंचाने की नहीं थी।

मुझे पंजाबी और जाट दोनों ही समुदायों पर गर्व है। मैं खुद भी काफी समय तक इनके बीच रहा हूँ। — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 21, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, the Chief Minister remarked that many of his close friends were from the two communities. He added that he his ‘personally sorry’ if his remarks hurt their sentiments.

“I always salute the contribution of Punjabi and Jat community for their part in the freedom struggle of our country. I can never think of questioning the role played by these two communities in taking India forward”, he concluded.

देश के स्वतंत्रता संग्राम में पंजाबी और जाट समुदाय के योगदान को मैं सदैव नमन करता हूं। और भारत को आगे बढ़ाने में इन दोनों समुदायों ने जो भूमिका निभाई है उसपर प्रश्न खड़ा करने की कभी मैं सोच भी नहीं सकता हूं। — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 21, 2020

Notably, speaking at an event on Sunday, the 48-year-old, who is infamous for his frequent foot-in-mouth remarks, had said that both Punjabi and Jat communities are ‘less intelligent but physically very strong’. However, in the same speech, he had praised the Bengalis, saying that ‘they are very intelligent and it is their identity’.

The remarks triggered a massive row, with Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, a Jat himself, uploading the video on his Twitter account and questioning the ‘silence’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Haryana CM ML Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

शर्मनाक व दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण! भाजपा के मुख्यमंत्री, त्रिपुरा,बिप्लब देव ने पंजाब के सिख भाइयों व हरियाणा के जाट समाज को अपमानित कर उनका “दिमाग़ कम” बताया ये भाजपा की औछी मानसिकता है। खट्टरजी व दुष्यंत चौटाला चुप्प क्यों हैं?

मोदी जी और नड्डाजी कहाँ हैं?

माफ़ी माँगे, कार्यवाही करें pic.twitter.com/whI8QOyKVk — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 20, 2020

“Why are Khattar ji and Dushyant Chautala silent? Where are Modi ji and Nadda ji? They should apologise and take action against him”, he tweeted.