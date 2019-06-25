New Delhi: Days after a 24-year-old Muslim man was beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand, a madrasa teacher in West Bengal has claimed that he was thrashed and pushed off a moving train by a group for not chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The incident took place on Monday when he was travelling from Canning in South 24 Parganas district to Hooghly, a leading daily reported.

The victim, Hafeez Mohd Sahrukh Haldar, has received minor injuries in the incident. He alleged that nobody came to his rescue until the men pushed him off at the Park Circus Station some locals helped him.

“I was travelling to Hooghly when a group of people were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ inside the compartment.They asked me to chant the same. When I refused, they started to beat me, nobody came to my rescue. The incident took place while the train was between Dhakuria and Park Circus stations. They pushed me off the train at Park Circus station. Some locals helped me,” Indian Express quoted the victim as saying.

He was rushed to Chittaranjan Hospital and proper medication was given to him, said a railway police official. Speaking about the incident, the official said that the madrasa teacher was probably assaulted due to boarding and de-boarding issues.

Kolkata Police assured strict action against miscreants once they are identified.