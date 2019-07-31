New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Secretary-General to explain why a July 12 letter sent by the Unnao rape survivor wasn’t placed before it. The court has fixed Thursday as the date for hearing the case.

Reports said that the letter could now be dealt with on the judicial side.

The court has also sought the medical report of the survivor.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said even he heard about the letter for the first time through media reports which seemed to suggest “as if the Chief Justice was sitting on it”.

He added, “We try to do something constructive in a mix of such a highly volatile destructive environment but the messaging isn’t right.”

A leading portal pointed out that Gogoi’s remarks came as senior advocate V Giri, who has been appointed as amicus curiae in a suo motu case to devise a mechanism to speed up child rape trials, mentioned the Unnao rape case and sought the top court’s intervention.

Giri said since the case herein had also attracted provisions under POCSO, the Supreme Court should look into it.

Meanwhile, the CBI has registered a case against suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and 10 others accused, in Unnao rape survivor’s accident case. The agency has also registered a case against 20 unknown persons under criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

Sengar was suspended late on Tuesday after furore over his alleged involvement in the accident of Unnao rape survivor and her family this past Sunday. The young woman is on life support while she lost her uncle and aunt.