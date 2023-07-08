Home

Watch: 3 Storey Building Collapses In Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur; No Injuries Reported

No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident that took place am near the Mangala Chowk in Bilaspur district, officials said.

Screen from video shared by ANI

Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh: A three storey building collapsed in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district at around 7:AM on Saturday morning, officials said. No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident that took place am near the Mangala Chowk in Bilaspur district, they said.

According to officials, the triple-storey commercial building which housed a pharmacy store, and a jewellery shop, collapsed while digging a drain. Locals alleged that the digging work going on for the installation of drainage line was carried out carelessly which caused the building to collapse, news agency ANI reported.

Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh | A building collapsed near Mangala Chowk. A drain was being built near the building. No casualties have been reported as of now.. pic.twitter.com/74AZaSCR0S — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

They claimed that the construction was carried out irresponsibly, which in turn weakened the building’s foundation, leading to the collapse

“We had already informed the local civic body officials about the digging work and the risks associated with it, but our complaint was ignored,” Vishal Gupta, one of the shop owners, claimed, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, Bilaspur MLA Shailesh Pandey, former minister Amar Agrawal, ex-mayor Rajesh Pandey and local businessmen have demanded compensation for those affected, alleging that the digging for a drain adjacent to the building weakened its foundation and caused its collapse.

VIDEO | A three-storey building collapsed near Mangla Chowk in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur earlier today. No casualties were reported. "Drainage construction work was being carried out due to which the building collapsed," says the owner Vishal Gupta. pic.twitter.com/1iMBFvrqOL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2023

Talking to news wire PTI, Mayor Ramsharan Yadav said the demand for compensation will be considered sympathetically after an investigation into the incident.

Municipal Commissioner Kunal Dudawat said that a 5-member inquiry committee has been formed and it will submit its report in 3 days, the PTI report said.

The civic chief said that the local contractors’ association has provided an immediate relief of Rs 5 lakh to the owners of the jewellery and medical shops.

The municipal corporation is constructing drains across Bilaspur city to deal with waterlogging during monsoon. The work on a drain from Mangla Chowk to Ring Road-2 is going on even after the arrival of the rains.

(With inputs from agencies)

