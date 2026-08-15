Watch: Independence Day 2026 special sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri Beach; Viral video here

On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special patriotic sand sculpture at Puri Beach, celebrating India’s spirit of unity and diversity. S

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/watch-80th-independence-day-2026-special-sand-art-by-renowned-artist-sudarsan-pattnaik-at-puri-beach-goes-viral-video-trending-reel-here-unity-in-diversity-8502030/ Copy

On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special patriotic sand sculpture at Puri Beach, celebrating India’s spirit of unity and diversity.

Sharing his creation, Pattnaik said, “Happy Independence Day! To mark this occasion, I have created a sand sculpture installation featuring various quotes through sand art. These sculptures highlight the theme of ‘Unity in Diversity’ and celebrate the strength and harmony that define India.”