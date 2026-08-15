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  • Watch: Independence Day 2026 special sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri Beach; Viral video here

Watch: Independence Day 2026 special sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri Beach; Viral video here

On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special patriotic sand sculpture at Puri Beach, celebrating India’s spirit of unity and diversity. S

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: August 15, 2026, 8:27 AM IST
Watch: Independence Day 2026 special sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri Beach; Viral video here

On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special patriotic sand sculpture at Puri Beach, celebrating India’s spirit of unity and diversity.

Sharing his creation, Pattnaik said, “Happy Independence Day! To mark this occasion, I have created a sand sculpture installation featuring various quotes through sand art. These sculptures highlight the theme of ‘Unity in Diversity’ and celebrate the strength and harmony that define India.”

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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