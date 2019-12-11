New Delhi: Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee and French economist Esther Duflo, who is also Abhijit’s wife, received their Nobel prize at Stockholm Concert Hall in Sweden on Tuesday. As both of them chose Indian attire, Twitter couldn’t keep calm and the video went viral in no time.

While Abhijit Banerjee chose a golden-border dhoti teamed with a black jacket, Esther wore a green and blue saree with a red blouse. Praises showered more for Esther as she chose an Indian attire at the global platform.

Watch the video:

Watch Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer receive their medals and diplomas at the #NobelPrize award ceremony today. Congratulations! They were awarded the 2019 Prize in Economic Sciences “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.” pic.twitter.com/c3ltP7EXcF — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) December 10, 2019

Here’s how Twitter reacted

Congratulations. So beautiful. Esther Duflo ma’am looking so good in Saree 👏 — Shekhar (@Shekharchaudhry) December 10, 2019

A moment of pride for every Indian around the world 🇮🇳❤🙏🏻 — Maniram Gaud (@Thenameisgaud) December 10, 2019

it’s so heartwarming to see #AbhijitBanerjee in Dhoti and #EstherDuflo in Saree ….

Proud moment for all Indians 🇮🇳#NobelPrize — Shruti Pandey (@Shruti20081) December 10, 2019

After Amartya Sen, Abhijit Banerjee is the second Indian to have won the Nobel in Economic. Prof Esther, on the other hand, is only the second female to have won the prize in history. She is also the youngest recipient. Along with Michael Kremer, the duo received the Nobel for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.

Abhijit Banerjee was born in India, did his schooling in Calcutta and went to Presidency College, Calcutta for his BS degree. he did his MA from JNU and PhD from Harvard University.