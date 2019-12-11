New Delhi: Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee and French economist Esther Duflo, who is also Abhijit’s wife, received their Nobel prize at Stockholm Concert Hall in Sweden on Tuesday. As both of them chose Indian attire, Twitter couldn’t keep calm and the video went viral in no time.
While Abhijit Banerjee chose a golden-border dhoti teamed with a black jacket, Esther wore a green and blue saree with a red blouse. Praises showered more for Esther as she chose an Indian attire at the global platform.
Watch the video:
Here’s how Twitter reacted
After Amartya Sen, Abhijit Banerjee is the second Indian to have won the Nobel in Economic. Prof Esther, on the other hand, is only the second female to have won the prize in history. She is also the youngest recipient. Along with Michael Kremer, the duo received the Nobel for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.
Abhijit Banerjee was born in India, did his schooling in Calcutta and went to Presidency College, Calcutta for his BS degree. he did his MA from JNU and PhD from Harvard University.