New Delhi: As cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus surge across India, Serum Institute of India (SII) chief Adar Poonawalla shared an interesting post on Twitter. The Serum Institute of India CEO and co-owner shared a hilarious clip from the 1990 hit, Home Alone, to emphasise the need for a coronavirus booster vaccine.Also Read - Covovax, Serum Institute’s COVID Vaccine, Gets Emergency Use Approval From WHO

The plot for the 1990 comedy, Home Alone, revolved around an 8-year-old kid, Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) who is accidentally left home as his parents leave for a vacation. Kevin, with his wit, then lays a set of traps to fend off two crooks who attempt to rob the McCallister residence. Also Read - Serum Institute Plans to Launch COVID Vaccine For Kids Soon. Here's What Adar Poonawalla Says

In the video, the character of Macaulay Culkin has been named “vaccine” while the two thieves are “Omicron” and “Delta”. Also Read - US FDA Authorizes Pfizer Booster for Those Aged 16 And 17: Report

“What’s going on here!?” Poonawalla wrote on Twitter.

Poonawalla had earlier said that Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy is now the greatest threat in overcoming this pandemic.

Urging all adults to get vaccinated as soon as possible, the Serum chief had said that the vaccine industry has worked tirelessly to provide enough stocks for the nation.

Serum Institute’s Covovax Gets WHO nod

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on December 18 granted emergency use approval to Covovax, Serum Institute of India’s version of the Novovax Covid-19 vaccine. “Today, the World Health Organization issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” said the world health body in a statement.

It said that Covovax was assessed under the WHO EUL procedure based on the review of data on quality, safety and efficacy, a risk management plan, programmatic suitability, and manufacturing site inspections carried out by the Drugs Controller General of India.

Recently, the University of Oxford has announced plans to establish a new Poonawalla Vaccines Research Building with a funding commitment of GBP 50 million from India’s Serum Life Sciences.

Serum Life Sciences is wholly-owned by the Poonawalla family, owners of the Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute of India, and the proposed research facility will focus on vaccinology.