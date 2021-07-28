Srinagar: After a devastating cloudburst earlier this morning, another similar incident took place near the Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir. Visuals shared by the State Disaster Management Authority of J&K have are being heavily circulated on social media platforms. Two teams of SDRF teams are present at the site and another relief team has been deputed from Ganderbal. No loss of lives have been reported so far.Also Read - IMD Issues Severe Weather Alert For Jammu And Kashmir

As per reports, Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah has asked Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha about the situation. NDRF teams are being sent for relief operations in the area. More details are awaited.

At least seven people died and some 30 others are still missing after a massive cloudburst hit a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district this morning. A total of 17 people have been rescued till this afternoon, five out of them critically injured. Rescue operations are still underway.

The incident took place at Honzar village of Dacchan tehsil that has no road connectivity. The Indian Army has also sent a 22-member party led by Captain Vivek Chauhan for relief operations, while the Air Force authorities have also been contacted for airlifting the injured from the site.

