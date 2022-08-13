New Delhi: American singer Mary Millben, the first African-American artist to be invited to India by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to take part in the 75th Independence Day celebrations chanted the famous Aarti “Om Jai Jagdish Hare.”Also Read - Intelligence Bureau Issues 5 Fresh Alerts Ahead of 75th Independence Day. Check List Here

#WATCH | Delhi: American singer Mary Millben, the first African-American artist to be invited to India by the Ministry of External Affairs & ICCR to take part in the 75th #IndependenceDay celebrations, sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’. pic.twitter.com/ADJ4zfvkB5 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

Mary Millben, whose full name is Mary Jorie Millben, is an American singer, actress, and media personality. Millben is the founder and CEO of JMDE Enterprises and has featured in the online series Impact Now. She is a 2010 Helen Hayes Award Nominee.