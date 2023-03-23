Home

Watch: Amritpal Last Spotted in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, Uses Umbrella To Hide Face From CCTV

Amritpal Last Spotted in Haryana's Kurukshetra

New Delhi: Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, who still remains yet at large, has escaped out of Punjab and was supposedly last seen in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said on Thursday. In a CCTV footage shared by Punjab Police, a man, who is suspected to be Amritpal Singh, can be seen leaving the home of a woman in Haryana who had sheltered Singh while he was fleeing from the police on Monday.

The man was carrying an umbrella to hide his face while leaving the house in a white shirt and dark blue jeans. Baljeet Kaur, the woman who sheltered Amritpal Singh and his aide Papalpreet Singh at her house in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, has been arrested, the police said.

“We have arrested the woman, Baljeet Kaur, who sheltered Amritpal and his aide Papalpreet Singh at her home in Shahabad on Sunday. She has been handed over to the Punjab Police,” Kurukshetra police chief Police Singh Bhoria said.

The CCTV footage timestamp shows Monday which is two days after the police moved in to arrest him in Punjab.

Officials have said Papalpreet Singh is considered one of Amritpal Singh’s mentors and had been working closely with the radical preacher. He was seen driving the motorcycle on which Amritpal Singh rode pillion while escaping the police crackdown on his outfit on Saturday.

The two-wheeler was found abandoned near a canal in Jalandhar.

Photographs and CCTV footage, that have emerged on social media, have shown the fugitive using several vehicles, including a Mercedes, a Brezza SUV, an Isuzu pick-up, a motorbike and a motorized cart, to escape with some of his aides.

Punjab Police said efforts are on to nab the fugitive preacher and several of his aides and members of his outfit have been detained or arrested.

They said Gill, who was part of the security setup of Amritpal Singh, used to display weapons in pictures and videos on social media without having an arms licence. An FIR against him was registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Officials said their investigation has revealed that Gill was also involved in the Ajnala incident and Ajnala police will separately take action against him.

A number of supporters of Amritpal Singh had stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar with swords and guns last month to secure the release of an associate of the radical preacher, raising fears about the return of pro-Khalistan militancy to the state that borders Pakistan.

