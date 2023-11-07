WATCH: Andhra Pradesh State Transport Bus Overshoots Platform, Mows Down Passengers At Pandit Nehru Terminus, 3 Killed

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each to the kin of those killed in bus accident at the Pandit Nehru bus station in Vijayawada.

Viral Video: A horrific accident was captured on camera showing an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus ramming into the platform and mowing down three people, including a 10-month-old boy, at the Vijayawada bus stand on Monday (November 6). The incident occurred at around 8:30 am when the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus crashed into platform number 12 of the Pandit Nehru bus terminus.

According to the video captured on CCTV, an APSRTC AC Metro luxury bus, which was seen halted at a place, moved forward slowly and rammed into the platform, breaking past the railing and crushing people.

Warning: Viewer discretion advised

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Three people were killed after being run over by an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada yesterday. (CCTV visuals source: APSRTC) pic.twitter.com/xeRBI1FMIO — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

Regional Manager M Yesu Danam said instead of reversing the bus, the driver moved forward and overshot the platform. The bus was traveling from Vijayawada to Guntur, according to media reports.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the accident and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. He has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each to the kin of those killed in bus accident at the Pandit Nehru bus station in Vijayawada.

