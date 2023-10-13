Home

WATCH: Anti America-Israel Slogans Raised In Kashmir’s Budgam Amid Raging Israel-Hamas War

Hamas launched a multi-pronged surprise assault against Israel as the militant group launched over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza strip into the Jewish nation last week.

Screengrab from visuals shared on X.

New Delhi: Anti-America and anti-Israel slogans were raised in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district today as locals staged a massive pro-Palestine rally in the central Kashmir district after Friday prayers.

Protesters in Budgam town staged a rally in support of Palestine even as they urged Muslim nations to unite against Israel and intervene on behalf of the war-torn Palestine. The protesters in Budgam, which is considered a bastion of Shiite muslims in the valley, als raised slogans in favour of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | J&K: Anti America-Israel slogans raised in Budgam after Friday prayers amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. pic.twitter.com/JcoITpu2DA — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2023

Talking to local media, the protesters urged Muslim countries to unitedly fight the “great satan” America and its “lackey” Israel. The protesters claimed that Israel was committing war crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza by depriving them of basic necessities like water, food and electricity.

On Thursday, Israel’s Energy Minister warned that no humanitarian aid or essential resources will be allowed into the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip until the militant group releases all hostages and returns them safely to Israel.

“Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electric switch will be turned on, no water tap will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home,” Energy Minister Israel Katz said, according to Al Jazeera.

Hamas, who launched a surprise offensive against Israel last week– which many consider the worst in the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict– the militant group has reportedly taken hundreds of hostages which include Israeli citizens, foreigners as well as dual nationals.

Israel-Hamas war rages on

Meanwhile, the raging conflict between the two arch enemies entered into Day 7 on Friday with thousands, including civilians, being reported killed on both sides.

On Saturday last, Hamas launched a multi-pronged surprise assault against Israel as the militant group launched over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza strip into the Jewish nation. Hamas fighters also stormed border towns and went on a killing spree, gunning down Israeli soldiers and civilians and taking scores hostage.

Following the brazen attacks, Israel retaliated with a massive counter-offensive in Gaza to avenge the assault. The Israeli offensive has left at least 2,600 people dead so far.

On Wednesday, Israel formed an emergency unity government as it pounded Gaza to root out Hamas and deployed forces north of the densely populated Palestinian enclave, where the militants said they were still fighting after their cross-border assault.

‘Terrorism needs global definition’

Condemning the Hamas attacks on Israel, Prime Minister on Friday flagged the lack of a global definition for terrorism.

Addressing the inaugural session of the ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) here, the Prime Minister said it was saddening that a global consensus has not been achieved on the definition of terrorism.

“Today also, in the UN, the international convention on combating terrorism is waiting for consensus,” Modi said and added that “enemies of humanity” are taking advantage of this approach of the world.

(With inputs from agencies)

