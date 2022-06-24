Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Invites Uddhav Thackeray For ‘Vacation’ Amid Maharashtra Crisis: What’s The Story Also Read - 'PM Modi And Amit Shah, Your Minister Is Threatening Sharad Pawar': Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday rebuffed allegations of aiding a coup in Guwahati’s Radisson hotel where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde have been camping. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remark comes even as Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde shared a fresh picture with rebel MLAs and claimed support of 38 legislators.

In response to the rebel MLAs being holed up in the Guwahati hotel, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said he cannot stop anyone from visiting the state. “How can I stop people from coming to a hotel? Can I tell you not come to a hotel in Assam because there is federal structure in the country? I am happy when anyone comes to Assam, they can stay as long as they want. I invite MLAs from all over the country to visit Assam. Everyone should visit Assam,” Himanta Biswa Sarma quipped.

On being asked what he would tell Uddhav Thackeray, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “You should come for vacation too.”

#WATCH "…He (Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray) should also come to Assam for vacation," says Assam CM & BJP leader Himanata Biswa Sarma, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/vqtS5F6Jcr — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

