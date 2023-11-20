WATCH: Australian Dy PM Richard Marles Plays ‘Gully Cricket’ In Delhi After Australia Lifts World Cup

Home

Australian Dy PM Richard Marles, who is currently in India, was seen playing 'Gully Cricket' at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Watch the video of their game..

Australian Dy PM Richard Marles Plays Gully Cricket

New Delhi: India and Australia played against each other for the World Cup Trophy in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Despite being unbeatable, India unfortunately lost the final match and Australia outplayed them to win the cup for the sixth time. The match was attended by thousands of people and the list of dignitaries included Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles also attended the match. Today, Australian Dy PM Richard Marles was seen playing ‘gully cricket’ in Delhi and a video of the same has gone viral..

Australian Dy PM Plays Gully Cricket

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Richard Marles interacted with the young cricket players and also played ‘gully’ cricket on the premises of Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. Marles was joined by the 14-18-year-old young cricket players on the stadium premises. Australian leader also paid floral tribute to the former Union Minister Arun Jaitley at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Richard Marles also sampled some of the street food and the experience of using digital payment interface to pay for the street food.Earlier today, the Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles along with Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong visited and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

India-Australia 2+2 Dialogue

The two Australian leaders will co-chair the India-Australia 2+2 dialogue with their Indian counterparts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Earlier, Richard Marles had said that “India is a top-tier security partner for Australia and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is one of practical, tangible actions that directly benefit the Indo-Pacific region”.

Further noting that this year has seen a number of firsts in the India-Australia defence relationship, including an Indian submarine visit to Perth and Australia’s hosting of Exercise Malabar, Marles added that all this demonstrates the growing closeness of both nation’s defence and security partnerships, according to the Australian Foreign Ministry. “Our cooperation with India is at the heart of Australia’s approach to ensuring the Indo-Pacific remains open, inclusive and resilient,” he added.

