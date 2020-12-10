New Delhi: Protestors pelted stones at the vehicle of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya in West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour area of South 24 Parganas district on Thursday. He is on his way to South 24 Paraganas. Condeming the attack, the leader said that he has also received injuries. The protestors also attempted to block the road from where BJP President JP Nadda’s convoy was passing. Also Read - Farmers Protest: 5-Member Opposition Delegation to Meet President On Farm Bills on Wednesday

Vijayvargiya said, "I have been injured in this attack. The party president's car was also attacked. We strongly condemn it. In the presence of police, goons attacked us. It felt as if we were not in our own country

Alleging that the attack was done by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons, Vijayvargiya tweeted a video clip of the incident where protestors pelted bricks at his vehicle.

Vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared, sources said told PTI.

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, “On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji’s vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC.”

The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

Watch the video here:

TMC goons attacked Kailash ji at Sirakal more, Diamond Harbour. Aimed bricks at him. Why Pishi and Bhaipo are so scared? Shameful act of cowardice! Clearly Pishi & her goons are fearful of people’s support for BJP in West Bengal. #BengalSupportsBJP pic.twitter.com/v9hblXevu9 — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) December 10, 2020

Earlier in the day, the BJP alleged that its workers were beaten up by TMC cadres in Diamond Harbour area ahead of Nadda’s visit there. Banners of the saffron party were torn at the venue of Nadda’s programme and some of its workers were also beaten up by the ruling TMC, the state BJP sources said.

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy alleged that a “jungle raj” is going on in West Bengal.

“The rule of law has ceased to exist in Bengal. The opposition parties are not allowed to conduct their programmes. A jungle raj is going on in the state,” Roy said.

Local leaders of the TMC denied the allegations, saying that these are “baseless” and “politically motivated”.

BJP national president Nadda is on a two-day visit to take stock of the state BJP’s activities and participate in an ongoing mass outreach campaign, which was taken up ahead of the 2021 assembly elections.