New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was seen thrashing a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Akash Vijayvargiya, who also happens to be the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, continued hitting the civic officer despite media having surrounded them.

A case has been registered against the BJP MLA and 10 others for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore.

Claiming that he was challenging corruption, the Madhya Pradesh lawmaker told news agency ANI, “This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption & goondaism. ‘Aavedan, nivedan aur phir dana dan’ this is our line of action.”

“Gangs dragged women out of their houses by their feet, women police should’ve been with them. When I reached there, people got angry at the officers & chased them away, we have come to the station to register FIR against the officers,” he added.

As per news agency ANI, the officers were in the area to conduct an anti-encroachment drive. A clash between the two led to a heated argument which caused the thrashing and abusing.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashes a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore. The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/AG4MfP6xu0 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

Vijayvargiya can be heard threatening in the video, saying, “Leave in five minutes or else, whatever happens, will be your responsibility.”

According to reports, the officer had come to the area to demolish a building in the Ganji Compound area that was allegedly illegal. Attempting to stop the municipal officer from giving the order, the BJP MLA started hitting him with a bat while his supporters joined him in the violence.

By the time the police reached the spot, the situation had simmered down.