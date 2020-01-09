New Delhi: The BJP has released a video of Bollywood stars who attended the Sunday meeting with minister Piyush Goyal to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. In the video, they can be seen extending their support to the Act.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 does not affect any Indian citizen. Watch what the artists have to say about CAA. #IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/Bn8exkC1HC — BJP (@BJP4India) January 8, 2020

Who all are there in the video?

Singer Shaan, actors Tanisha Mukerji, Ranvir Shorey, Amar Upadhyay, directors Anil Sharma, Arunaraje Patil, RJ Pritam Singh have been featured in the video.

What are they saying?

For example, singer Shaan said that the act is inclusive and India is not the first country to have brought such an act for citizenship. Tanisha said that many things got clarified, especially the fact that the Act is to ‘give’ citizenship, not to take it away.

What Twitter said

Twitteratis questioned the credentials of most of the lesser-known artists.

Who are these people? pic.twitter.com/U5HL89sYpR — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) January 8, 2020

Thank you for helpfully providing the text at the bottom to help us identify these celebrities. A power packed line-up indeed. — Vinay Aravind 📷 (@vinayaravind) January 8, 2020

‘Can we stop reacting and start responding?’

On Wednesday, BJP spokesperson Shaina NC gathered several artistes for a protest meeting at Veer Savarkar Smarak at Dadar’s Shivaji Park. Actress Juhi Chawla attended the meet and said, “Why is everyone asking what is the government doing? You first need to ask what am I doing.”