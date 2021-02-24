Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Wednesday clashed with security personnel in West Bengal’s Barrackpore after their ‘Parivartan Yatra’ was allegedly stopped by the former. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, a BJP worker could be seen with a lathi in his hand. He is trying to shoo away the personnel standing near the barricades. According to a report by Patrika, the president of the North 24 Parganas District Mahila Morcha was seriously injured during the clash. Also Read - Vadodara Election Result LIVE: BJP leads on 10 Seats

'Parivartan Yatra' was being carried out from through the Kancharapara area of North 24 Parganas when the security personnel erected the barricade and halted the journey. However, BJP workers broke the barricades and carried out the yatra. It was then when the police intervened and the clash between both the parties ensued.

About ‘Parivartan Yatra’

BJP president J P Nadda had on February 6 launched the party’s ”Parivartan Yatra” from Nabadwip in West Bengal’s Nadia district, asserting the people have decided to bid farewell to the Mamata Banerjee government in the assembly elections. He had also accused the TMC government of politicizing the administration and criminalising the police. Claiming that the TMC’s slogan of “Maa, Mati, Manush” (mother, land and people) has been reduced to “dictatorship, tolabaji (extortion) and (Muslim) appeasement,” Nadda had said the TMC dispensation has betrayed the trust people had reposed in it.