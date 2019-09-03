New Delhi: In a video that has gone viral on social media, a mother-daughter duo can be seen beating up a chain snatcher, while his accomplice runs away from the scene.

#WATCH: Bike borne chain snatchers caught red-handed by a woman and her daughter in Nangloi, Delhi on August 30. The chain snatchers were later arrested by police. pic.twitter.com/vdLpztOKYw — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

According to police, the incident took place on August 30 in west Delhi’s Nnagloi. The woman and her daughter had just got off a rickshaw in a busy residential area and trying to cross the road when two bike-borne men snatched the woman’s jewellery and tried to escape.

Undeterred, the mother-daughter caught hold of the man riding pillion and dragged him off the bike and started beating him, as the man’s accomplice, who was driving the bike, fled the spot. The passers-by noticed the commotion and came to help the two. The snatcher who was beaten up was later arrested by the police while a search is on for the other.

In Delhi, which generally sees a high rate of crime, chain snatching is a very common occurrence. There have been incidents of people’s valuables being snatched in broad daylight, with the police, which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and not the Government of Delhi, not being able to put an end to the menace.