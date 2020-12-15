New Delhi: In a bid to honour the 1971 war veterans, a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel ran 180 kilometres relay race at the intervening night of December 13 and 14. The relay race was organised to commemorate India’s victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Drone Movement Spotted at International Border in RS Pura sector

The race that took place along the International Border in Rajasthan's Bikaner area was a part of the Vijay Diwas celebrations 2020. The relay race ended at APJ Abdul Kalam Stadium at Anupgarh in less than 11 hours. According to a report, around 500 jawans and officers took part in the event and each BSF soldier of the Bikaner sector ran for at least 400-500 metres during the race.

The race was flagged off by DIG Pushpendra Singh at the international border. Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was the chief guest in the programme. The jawans and officers also paid tribute to the martyrs and sent across the message of high morale to Pakistan.

The BSF Bikaner sector also felicitated total 19 BSF personnel who had played an important role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Bikaner, Rajasthan: BSF personnel ran a 180 kilometres relay race at midnight (13/14th December) at the international border, to honour the 1971 war veterans. The race culminated at Anupgarh, in less than 11 hours. (Source: BSF) pic.twitter.com/3jDpAtjfhW — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020



The 1971 war between India and Pakistan was fought between December 3 and 16. And, this year on December 16, India will complete 50 years of victory in the war.