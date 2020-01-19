New Delhi: Slamming the opposition for ‘misguiding’ people over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, Union minister of state for the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi said those who don’t believe in one India, who can’t accept chanting Vande Mataram have no right to live in India.

#WATCH Union Minister Pratap Sarangi in Surat, Gujarat: Those who do not accept Vande Mataram have no right to live in India. (18.01.2020) pic.twitter.com/zEr4R8Z7Op — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

Those who are opposing CAA are doing so to prove their existence, he said adding that CAA should have been implemented 70 years ago. “CAA is a way to atone for sin committed by our forefathers, a select few leaders… It is atonement for the sin of Partition. And we should congratulate PM Narendra Modi for this. The Congress committed the sin, and we are atoning,” he said.

“The Partition did not take place on any political, economical, geographical, or historical basis. It was done on a communal basis. We never said we cannot live with Muslims. We lived with them for thousands of years,” Sarangi said. “But who compelled us to enter into an agreement with the people who propounded the two-nation theory? Partition was not unavoidable. Who compelled Nehru? The country is nobody’s paternal property. Nobody had the right to divide it,” he added.

This is not the first time that the Balasore MP, who is known both for his frugal life and hard-Hindutva stance, said this. In his maiden speech in Parliament, the first-time MP questioned whether those who can’t chant Vande Mataram can stay in the country.