Shimla/Himachal Pradesh: Owing to heavy rains and cloudbursts, a massive portion of a flyover in Himachal Pradesh's Solan collapsed. A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media wherein several trucks, cars and other vehicles can be seen stranded on the highway, which connects the four-lane tunnel on Kalka-Shimla National Highway-5. Following the incident, the tunnel has been closed for traffic for now.

Massive Portion of Flyover Collapses on Shimla-Kalka Highway. Watch VIDEO

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted heavy rain for parts of Himachal Pradesh from August 14 to 16. Precipitation will increase again around August 14 or so for subsequent three or four days with widespread rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Sirmaur, Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una and adjoining areas from August 14 to 16, officials at weather department said. Also Read - Monkeypox Case in Himachal's Solan, Suspect Had No Travel History. Details Here

One or two spells of very heavy rainfall are also likely in parts of Shimla, Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Sirmaur, Solan, Bilaspur, Una and adjoining areas during this period. Urging the people to take utmost care, the officials said poor visibility, landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, increased water level in rivers including blockage of roads may occur due to heavy rainfall.

However, the ongoing spell of moderate to heavy intensity of rainfall is likely to decrease on Friday for the next 48 hours with scattered precipitation in the hill state, the officials added.