New Delhi: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani declined to comment and walked away when he was asked about infant deaths in his state. After Rajasthan’s Kota, shocking numbers of child death from Gujarat’s Rajkot and Ahmedabad have emerged.

Here’s the video

#WATCH: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani walks away when asked about reports of deaths of infants in hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/pzDUAI231Z — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

According to reports, as many as 111 children have died in Gujarat’s Rajkot in a month and another 85 infant deaths have been reported at a civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

On Sunday, the infant death toll in Kota’s JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan climbed to 110. On Saturday, Sachin Pilot, who is also the Deputy CM of Rajasthan, attacked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the infant deaths in the state.

“After being in power for 13 months I think it serves no purpose to blame the previous Govt’s misdeeds. Accountability should be fixed”, Rajasthan Congress president had told reporters.

Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had served a show-cause notice to the state government. “Pigs were found roaming inside the campus of the hospital,” its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo had said. A Rajasthan government committee ruled that the infants were given the right treatment.