Home

News

India

Koyle Ki Dalali Mein..: WATCH Congress Files Episode 3 On 2012 Coal Block Allotment Scam

Koyle Ki Dalali Mein..: WATCH Congress Files Episode 3 On 2012 Coal Block Allotment Scam

The BJP had launched a fresh assault on the Congress over allegations of corruption during its tenure by releasing the first episode of 'Congress Files'.

Congress Files Episode 3 Out; Focuses On 2012 Coal Block Allotment Scam | WATCH

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the episode 3 of its series titled ‘Congress Files’ accusing the grand old party in the 2012 Coal Block Allotment Scam. The episode claimed that India saw a loss of Rs 1,86,000 crore due to the discrepancies in the allocation of coal mines during the UPA tenure under Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Also Read: Karnataka Likely to Declare Tulu as Second Official Language of State Ahead of Elections

“You all must have heard the proverb ‘Koyle ki dalali mein haath kaala’. But it’s not just a proverb, it is also the truth. In the 2012 coal scam, it was not just the hands but also the face of the then UPA government that got blackened,” the BJP stated in the video. The party alleged that coal , which is an important natural instrument in the economy, became a victim of corruption.

You may like to read

The official Twitter handle of the BJP posted the video titled, ‘Koyle ki dalali mein haath kaala’, tagging it with the message, “Watch in the third episode of Congress Files, The story of blackened ‘hand’ in coal brokerage”

WATCH CONGRESS FILES EPISODE 3

“During 2004-2009, about 100 companies were allocated coal mines without any auction violating the rules. This scam resulted in a loss of around Rs 1,86,000 for the country. The CAG had also pointed out the wrong allocation of coal mines,” the BJP stated.

“During 2004-2009, the Union Coal ministry was under former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren and the Prime Minister himself. This scam not just resulted in economic loss to the country but also dented its image.”

The second episode of the Congress Files released on Monday shows the alleged extortion in the name of a painting and the promise of Padma Bhushan.

Referring to a FATF report, the BJP highlighted former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor’s statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in which he had claimed that he was pushed to buy an MF Husain painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for Rs. 2 crore, and that he was promised Padma Bhushan – one of the country’s top civilian awards – in return.

On Sunday, the BJP had launched a fresh assault on the Congress over allegations of corruption during its tenure by releasing the first episode of ‘Congress Files’. In a tweet from the official BJP Twitter handle, the party invited viewers to “see how one after the other corruption and scams took place under the Congress rule”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.