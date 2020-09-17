New Delhi: As a mark of protest against the series of farm bills introduced in the Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon Session, Congress MPs from Punjab on Thursday burnt copies of the legislation proposed by the government inside the Parliament premises. Meanwhile, the party also staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. Also Read - India-China Standoff: 'No Force Can Stop Indian Troops From Patrolling Ladakh Border', Says Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha

The Congress has shown sharp opposition to the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and ‘The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill that the NDA government tabled in the Parliament earlier this week to replace the ordinances promulgated earlier. Also Read - Monsoon Session of Parliament Day 4 LIVE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Wishes PM Modi on His Birthday

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Congress MPs Jasbir Singh Gill, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Gurjit Singh Aujla and Amar Singh were seen taking copies of the bills and setting it on fire as they opposed the proposed legislation “tooth and nail”. Also Read - With no Room to Escape, Rajnath Singh to Address Rajya Sabha, Take Questions on India-China Border Standoff at Noon Today

#WATCH Delhi: Congress MPs from Punjab, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Jasbir Singh Gill and Dr Amar Singh burnt copies of farm related bills, in Parliament premises today. pic.twitter.com/zhUCznrXLB — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

“I am a farmer and farm labourer and don’t betray me,” they said wearing black robes.

“We will oppose these bills from Parliament to panchayats. We also appeal to all MPs to vote against the bills, hearing the inner voice of their conscience for the sake of ‘zameer aur zameen‘ (conscience and land),” Gill said.

On the other hand, Congress MP Bittu said the BJP would be reduced to ashes if they try “to kill farmers and their mother (land).”

The Opposition has termed the three agriculture bills introduced this session as “anti-farmer”. Earlier today, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that farmers all over the country are opposing them and the Centre should withdraw them.

“The AAP will vote against them in Parliament,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Introducing the three bills on Monday, the Centre said these bills seek to provide barrier-free trade for farmers’ produce outside notified farm mandis, and empower farmers to enter into farming agreements with private players prior to production for sale of agri-produce.