Watch: Cricket Fans Board A Special Train To Ahmedabad To Watch ICC World Cup Final

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Cricket fans are flocking to Ahmedabad to watch the ICC World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Many fans are taking advantage of a special train that has been chartered to take them to the match. The train, which is being called the “Cricket Express,” left Mumbai on Saturday evening and is scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad on Saturday morning.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will travel to Ahmedabad

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will travel to Ahmedabad to witness the summit clash between India and Australia at the cricket World Cup on Sunday. Marles, who is also Australia’s defence minister, and Foreign Minister Penny Wong are visiting India to co-chair the second edition of the “2+2” ministerial dialogue along with their Indian counterparts on Monday.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Cricket fans board a special train to Ahmedabad to watch the ICC World Cup final between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium. #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/x4kkLhdAO0 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

The defence ministry on Saturday announced the Australian deputy prime minister’s two-day visit to India from November 19-20 primarily for the “2+2” dialogue that is expected to focus on boosting the overall defence and strategic ties between the two countries. It said Marles will also attend the cricket World Cup final between India and Australia on Sunday.

IAF’s Surya Kiran Team To Put On Air Show Ahead Of World Cup Final

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force will perform an air show ahead of the final match of the Cricket World Cup to be played here on November 19, said an official on Thursday. The Defense PRO for Gujarat announced that the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will enthrall people for ten minutes before the start of the final match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera.

Rehearsals of the air show will be held on Friday and Saturday, the PRO said in a statement.

India has already reached the ODI World Cup final by defeating New Zealand on Wednesday. India will play the final match against the winner of the second semi-final match between Australia and South Africa.

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the IAF usually comprises nine aircraft, and it has performed numerous air shows across the country. The hallmark of its demonstration is loop maneuvers in victory formation, barrel roll maneuvers, and the formation of various shapes in the sky.

