New Delhi: A long queue of passengers was seen outside the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in Connaught Place on Sunday. A video showed dozens of Delhi Metro passengers waiting outside for their turn to enter the station. Also Read - After Brief Closure, Delhi Metro Reopens Exit Gates at Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk Metro Stations

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, passengers are required to undergo thermal screening and hand sanitisation at the entry or frisking point. The thermal screening is being done manually by ‘thermal guns’. Also Read - In Only 9 Days, More Than 2000 Passengers Fined & 5000 Penalised By Delhi Metro For Not Wearing Masks

#WATCH Delhi: Long queue of passengers seen outside Rajiv Chowk Metro Station as they wait for their turn to enter the station. Passengers required to undergo thermal screening & hand sanitisation at entry/frisking point itself. Thermal screening done manually by ‘Thermal guns’. pic.twitter.com/vIAnv6QeNV — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

The strict Covid checks along with only very limited entry and exit points are now leading to passengers waiting in long lines.

Since Delhi Metro resumed operations on all its lines after a months-long hiatus, passenger football has seen a sharp rise. The average daily line utilisation almost doubled in October with 12,24,848 passengers from 6,19,242 in September, according to DMRC data.