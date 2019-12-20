New Delhi: A day after several protests against the amendments to the Citizenship Act rocked the capital leading to network clampdown in several parts of the city, youth leader Chandrashekhar Azad led a huge crowd of protesters inside the Jama Masjid premises on Friday. The congregation was unprecedented given the fact that the Delhi Police took several measures since the morning. Chandrashekhar’s Bhim Army was scheduled to take out a protest rally from the Jama Masjid to the India Gate on Friday at 5 PM. Police denied permission and kept a strong vigil over the sensitive area. The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation shut Jama Masjid railway station.

The crowd of protesters surrounding leader Chandrashekhar presented a unique spectacle on the hallowed staircases of Jama Masjid.

Watch video:

#WATCH Delhi: Protest at Jama Masjid against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad also present. Azad had been earlier denied permission for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/uXK1tvO4CT — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

It remained a mystery as to how Chandrashekhar Azad suddenly appeared inside Jama Masjid. Later, he was detained by the Delhi Police.