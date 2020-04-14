New Delhi: In one of the cruelest scenes of deprivation during the coronavirus lockdown, a poor man and a few stray dogs were seen sharing milk that was spilt on the road by an overturned container in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district. Also Read - Lockdown Extension, Measures to Boost Economy: What to Expect From PM Modi's 10 AM Address Today

The video, that went viral on social media platforms, shared by NDTV, shows how far desperation can lead a human being. The video shows a man trying to scoop a few sips of milk flowing on the road while a pack of dogs lapped it up a few metres away.

The incident took place in Ram Bagh Chauraha in Agra where a milkman on his bike met with an accident, spilling milk out of the fallen containers.

Lockdown Impact:

इंसान और जानवर साथ साथ दूध पीने लगे।

आज अगरा के रामबाग चौराहे पर एक दूध वाले की दूध की टंकी गिर गयी।फिर क्या हुआ खुद देखिए। pic.twitter.com/OWvNg8EFIe — Kamal khan (@kamalkhan_NDTV) April 13, 2020

Thousands of needy people, including daily wage earners and migrant workers, have been neglected during the lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection. While the government is supposed to ensure regular supply of food, a study showed that more than 1.3 billion people lack food security, forcing them to find other means to procure nutrition.

As the lockdown may extend further, the hardships faced by the poor people appear to be only worsening. In the initial weeks of the lockdown, notably, thousands of migrant workers were seen on foot, walking to their home states due to the travel restrictions.

With a more nuanced strategy this time, the centre’s motive is to try and save as many lives and livelihoods as possible while the country fights the deadly pandemic.