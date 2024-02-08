WATCH: Drone Visuals Of Massive Traffic At Delhi-Noida Border Due To Farmers’ Protest

Visuals from the scene captured the extent of the traffic congestion on the Delhi-Noida expressway, with police barricades set up to check every vehicle entering the national capital

New Delhi: A massive traffic jam was reported at the Delhi-Noida border on Thursday as farmers from Noida and Greater Noida announced a protest march to the Parliament. The protest has led to significant traffic congestion at Sarita Vihar and along the Delhi to Noida route. In response, the police have stepped up security measures and sealed all borders for 24 hours. Visuals from the scene captured the extent of the traffic congestion on the Delhi-Noida expressway, with police barricades set up to check every vehicle entering the national capital. The increased security measures have resulted in long traffic jams, causing frustration among commuters.

#WATCH | Drone visuals of the traffic at the Delhi-Noida border as the farmers hold protest march towards the Parliament (Visuals from DND (Delhi Noida Direct) Flyway shot at 3.45 pm) pic.twitter.com/BieLzQyuTu — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

Meanwhile the authorities have imposed Section 144 and sealed the borders for 24 hours. Heavy security deployments have been made at all borders, and arrangements have been taken to minimize any inconvenience faced by the public. The authorities are currently engaged in negotiations with the farmers to address their concerns.

The farmers in Noida and Greater Noida have been protesting since December 2023, demanding hiked compensation and developed plots against their land acquired by the local development authorities in the past. Their grievances have been ongoing, and the protest march to the Parliament is a culmination of their efforts to seek justice and resolution.

