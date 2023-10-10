WATCH: Fire Erupts In PGI’s Nehru Hospital in Chandigarh, Patients Safely Evacuated

The fire initially broke out in the hospital's computer room and subsequently spread. However, the hospital's administration promptly responded to the situation, successfully evacuating all patients from the affected area.

Chandigarh: A fire broke out on the first floor of the PGI’s Nehru Hospital in Chandigarh in the early hours of Tuesday. Dr. Vivek Lal, Director of PGIMER, Chandigarh, reported that the fire initially broke out in the hospital’s computer room and subsequently spread. However, the hospital’s administration promptly responded to the situation, successfully evacuating all patients from the affected area.

“The fire broke out in the computer room which spread further. The administration of the hospital immediately responded and evacuated all the patients safely,” said Dr Vivek Lal, Director of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Visuals from the PGI’s Nehru Hospital where a fire broke out. Fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/rNST7SZtNd — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2023

