WATCH: First visual of Saryu-Kamala Express, new India-Nepal train to connect Ayodhya with Janakpur in just in 19 hours

The first visuals of the Saryu-Kamala Express have emerged from Ayodhya ahead of its inauguration. The new train will connect Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, strengthening rail connectivity between the two countries. Check out its first look, route, timings, coaches and key details.

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The first visuals of the Saryu-Kamala Express have emerged from Ayodhya, where the train arrived at Ayodhya Dham railway station on Monday. The train has been decorated with flowers ahead of its inauguration, marking a new chapter in rail connectivity between India and Nepal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah virtually flagged off the train from New Delhi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also attended the inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The Saryu-Kamala Express will connect Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The two destinations hold religious importance, as Ayodhya is associated with Lord Ram, while Janakpur is believed to be the birthplace of Sita.

WATCH First visuals of the Saryu-Kamala Express

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah are scheduled to virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service between Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh and Janakpur Dham in Nepal, today Visuals of the train at Ayodhya Junction — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

Saryu-Kamala Express: Why is the new train special?

The Saryu-Kamala Express is significant because it connects two places that hold an important place in the Ramayana. According to the Ramayana, Lord Ram and Goddess Sita were married in Janakpur. The direct train service will make it easier for devotees to visit both destinations during their religious journeys.

The train is also being seen as an important step towards strengthening the cultural and historical relationship between India and Nepal.

Saryu-Kamala Express: Distance and travel time

The Saryu-Kamala Express will cover approximately 604 kilometres between Ayodhya Cantt and Janakpur Dham. The journey will take around 19 hours. One of the biggest advantages of the service is that passengers will not have to change trains during the journey.

The train will operate once a week in each direction, providing a direct connection between the two destinations.

Saryu-Kamala Express: Route and important stations

The train will pass through several important towns in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar before reaching Nepal.

The route includes Ayodhya Dham, Mankapur, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Shisho, Madhubani and Jaynagar.

Jaynagar is an important railway station near the India-Nepal border. The train will continue towards Janakpur Dham from there.

These stops will also help passengers from different parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar travel to Nepal without having to make multiple train changes.

Saryu-Kamala Express: Timings and schedule

According to the announced schedule, the train will operate under two different numbers for its regular passenger service.

Train number 15596 will depart from Ayodhya Cantt every Monday at 5:50 pm. It will reach Janakpur Dham at 12:40 pm the following day, according to Nepal time.

For the return journey, train number 15595 will leave Janakpur Dham every Saturday at 1:10 pm (Nepal time). It will reach Ayodhya Cantt at 8:10 am on Sunday.

The inaugural service on November 23 and 24 is operating under different special train numbers, 04295 and 04296.

Regular passenger services are scheduled to begin on November 28.

Saryu-Kamala Express: Coach composition and facilities

The new train will operate with a 17-coach modern LHB rake. Its composition includes different classes of accommodation to serve passengers travelling between India and Nepal.

The train will have seven sleeper-class coaches and eight air-conditioned coaches. These will include second AC, third AC and third AC economy accommodation.

It will also have two additional coaches for luggage, power generation and other operational requirements.

The LHB coaches are designed for passenger comfort and improved safety during train journeys.