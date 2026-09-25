Watch: Fresh landslide sweeps away houses, trees in Sikkim’s Rimbi village – Dramatic visuals surface

Sikkim Landslide: Fresh landslide hits Rimbi village amid heavy rain, damaging houses and infrastructure. Watch dramatic visuals here.

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Watch: Fresh landslide sweeps away houses, trees in Sikkim’s Rimbi village – Dramatic visuals surface | Image: ANI X

Sikkim Landslide: Incessant monsoon rains have triggered a fresh landslide in West Sikkim’s Rimbi village on Friday, prompting authorities to monitor the situation and warn residents to leave affected places and remain vigilant. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay took stock of the situation and instructed authorities to remain on high alert and monitor the situation closely.

#WATCH | Sikkim | A major landslide in the Rimbi area has left more than 30 houses affected. The incident was triggered by heavy mudslides and debris coming down from the upper slopes, sending large quantities of mud, rocks and other debris towards the lower areas (Video source:… pic.twitter.com/5rhBlSoiTB — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026