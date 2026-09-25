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  • Watch: Fresh landslide sweeps away houses, trees in Sikkims Rimbi village – Dramatic visuals surface

Watch: Fresh landslide sweeps away houses, trees in Sikkim’s Rimbi village – Dramatic visuals surface

Sikkim Landslide: Fresh landslide hits Rimbi village amid heavy rain, damaging houses and infrastructure. Watch dramatic visuals here.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 25, 2026, 11:05 AM IST
aikkim landslide
Watch: Fresh landslide sweeps away houses, trees in Sikkim’s Rimbi village – Dramatic visuals surface | Image: ANI X

Sikkim Landslide: Incessant monsoon rains have triggered a fresh landslide in West Sikkim’s Rimbi village on Friday, prompting authorities to monitor the situation and warn residents to leave affected places and remain vigilant. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay took stock of the situation and instructed authorities to remain on high alert and monitor the situation closely.

Read more: Sikkim tunnel collapse update: 20 workers dead, efforts on to rescue five trapped; CM Tamang announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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