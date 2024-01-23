WATCH: Heavy Rush Outside Ayodhya Ram Mandir As Devotees Thong Temple To Offer Prayers To Ram Lalla

Heavy rush was witnessed outside the Ram Temple as devotees throng the temple to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Ayodhya: Heavy rush was witnessed outside the Ram Temple as devotees throng the temple to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, conducted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The much-awaited opening of the temple ‘Kapaat’ or gates has finally arrived, and thousands of devotees have gathered at the temple for the first public darshan of Ram Lalla. The temple committee recently changed the darshan timings, which led to a heavy rush of people trying to enter the temple premises.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rush outside the Ram Temple as devotees throng the temple to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/gQHInJ5FTz — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Ram Temple Darshan Timing

The temple opens its doors for devotees at 8:00 in the morning and remains accessible until 10:00 at night. However, there is a break in darshan from 1pm to 3pm. During this time, the temple is closed for devotees.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, responsible for the management of the temple, ensures that Lord Ram is offered fruits and milk every hour.

