Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti Dhankhar village received fresh snowfall on Monday. The village was seen covered with a thick blanket of snow. The Lahaul-Spiti district administration has issued a warning to the tourists asking them to avoid venturing to snow-bound areas.Also Read - Haryana Woman Arrested Day After Her Range Rover SUV Rammed Himachal Man's Car, Killing Him on Spot

Meanwhile, traffic movement has been stopped on the Manali-Leh highway beyond Darcha towards Leh in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti due to fresh snowfall at the Baralacha pass and its nearby places. Also Read - Planning A Trip To Northern Mountains? IMD Issues Orange Alerts THESE States. Deets Here

Also Read - Free Train Rides in India: Bhakra Railway Train Has Been Offering Free Rides Since 73 Years

According to a report in tribuneindia.com, traffic was also stopped on the Darcha-Zanskar road, which crosses through the Shinkula pass and on the Koksar-Losar-Kaza road, which crosses through the Kunzum pass in the region.

The MeT department has forecast more rain and snowfall across the state on Monday. The spell of snow and rain also brought down the maximum temperature in the region even as night temperatures were about 1 Degree Celsius above normal.