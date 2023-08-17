Home

Watch: Himachal Rail Track Hangs In Air As Land Washed Away Amid Heavy Rainfall

A part of a railway track in Himachal Pradesh was seen hanging in the air as the land underneath was washed away due to the heavy rainfall.

A video of the railway track hanging in the air in rain-induced Himachal Pradesh has gone viral on social media. (Photo: Video Grab/Twitter)

New Delhi: Devastating rains pounded Himachal Pradesh in the past few days, leading to the loss of lives and the destruction of properties and roads. A part of a railway track in Himachal Pradesh was seen hanging in the air as the land underneath was washed away due to the heavy rainfall.

A video of the railway track hanging in the air has gone viral on social media. At least 71 people have died in the past three days and 13 are still missing in Himachal Pradesh after devastating rains pounded the state, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu terming the work of rebuilding infrastructure a “mountain-like challenge”.

Rail track washed away in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh after cloudburst leaves 9 dead and 15 missing. Om Shanti #HimachalPradeshRains #HimachalPradesh #Himachal pic.twitter.com/VvbMD9Ja1i — (@Digvijay_Siingh) August 14, 2023

Himachal Rains: Top Points

The death toll from landslides and flashfloods jumped as rescuers pulled out more bodies from the rubble of collapsed buildings, officials said.

Heavy rains have battered the hill state since Sunday, triggering landslides in several districts including Shimla where three areas — Summer Hill, Fagli and Krishna Nagar — are badly hit by landslips. “At least 71 people have died in the past three days and 13 are still missing. As many as 57 bodies have been recovered since Sunday night,” Principal Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma said.

In an interview with PTI, Sukhu said his state will take a year to rebuild the infrastructure wrecked by the heavy rains this monsoon and claimed that the estimated loss in the two devastating spells of heavy rains – this week and in July – is about Rs 10,000 crore. The chief minister said it takes time to rebuild roads and water projects. But the government is speeding up the process. “We have to get the infrastructure fully restored within a year. I am working with this in mind.” “It’s a big challenge, a mountain-like challenge,” he said.

According to the state emergency operation centre, in total 214 people have died in the rain-related incidents in the state since the onset of monsoon on June 24 while 38 are still missing. “Rescue operations are going on in Summer Hill and Krishna Nagar areas…one body was recovered from Summer Hill site,” Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi told PTI.

Negi said so far 13 bodies have been recovered from Summer Hill, five from Fagli and two from Krishna Nagar. Some bodies are still feared buried in the debris of the Shiva temple at Summer Hill that collapsed on Monday.

About 15 houses in Krishna Nagar have been vacated and the families shifted to safer places. Several others have vacated their homes themselves fearing slides due to incessant rains.

