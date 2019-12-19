New Delhi: Several politicians, academics and prominent people were detained on Thursday for taking part in a nationwide outrage against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Historian Ramachandra Guha was detained by Bengaluru police as he was speaking to media personnel. In the middle of his speech, he was dragged by police personnel. The brazenness of this has shocked many.

Watch the video here:

Condemning the detention of the historian, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “This government is scared of students. This government is scared of one of India’s most accomplished historians for speaking to the media on CAB-NRC and holding a poster of GandhiJi. I condemn the detention of Ram Guha. We extend our full solidarity to all those detained.”

“The fear is not limited to Muslims, even Hindus and other minority religions are living in fear too, They are clueless about what needs to be done if they are asked about proving their citizenship. The law and order situation is bad across the country and not just in Delhi today… this is truly unfortunate,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Apart from Ramachandra Guha, Dharamvir Gandhi (Ex-MP, Patiala), Sandeep Dixit (Ex-MP, Delhi), Yogendra Yadav (Swaraj India, President), Col Jaiveer( Swaraj India Delhi president), Sucheta De (AISA President), Umar Khalid (youth leader), Nadeem Khan (Leader, United Against Hate) were detained.