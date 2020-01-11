New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the sound and light show at the iconic Howrah Bridge on Saturday, he posted a video of the lit-up bridge on Twitter.

This is how it looks now.

The iconic Rabindra Setu will now be lit up, adding to its charm. pic.twitter.com/l3FTsfeH2L — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020

Every day, the bridge will be lighted in different colours for about two hours.

Constructed by the British, the historic bridge was opened to the people in 1943 replacing a pontoon bridge at the same location. It links Kolkata and Howrah. KoPT celebrated 75 years of the bridge, which is known as the ‘Gateway of Kolkata’ in 2018. Later, the bridge was renamed as Rabindra Setu in 1965.

Believed to be the busiest bridge in the world, Howrah bridge is an engineering marvel as it does not have nuts and bolts but was formed by riveting the whole structure. The bridge was built with 26,500 tonnes of steel out of which 23,000 tonnes of high-tensile alloy steel, known as Tiscrom, were supplied by Tata Steel.

Though popularly known as Howrah Bridge, on June 14, 1965, it was renamed as Rabindra Setu after Rabindranath Tagore. The Kolkata Port Trust is in charge of the maintenance of the bridge.