New Delhi: Union minister and Republican Party of India leader Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday left the Lok Sabha in splits when he congratulated Congress president Rahul Gandhi for winning the Lok Sabha election from Wayanad- in a unique manner.

Addressing Rahul, Ramdas Athawale, who is known for his witty nature said, “Rahul ji aapko wahan baithne ka mauka mila isiliye aapko badhai deta hoon. Jab apki satta thi tab main aapke saath tha. Chunav ke pehle mujhe Congress wale bol rahe the idhar aao. Maine hawa ka rukh dekha ki woh Modi ji ki taraf ja rahi hai (I congratulate you on getting an opportunity to sit there (in the Opposition benches). I was with the UPA when it was was in power. Congress leaders asked me to join them again ahead of elections. But I saw which way the wind was blowing and decided to remain with NDA,” he said.

His remarks were taken sportingly by both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, who were seen smiling at his message.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too in the council of Lok Sabha MPs was seen breaking into bouts of laughter twice over Athawale’s remarks.

The Republican Party of India leader then added, “Now, our (NDA) government will run for five years, and for another five years … Modi sahib will continue to do the good work. We will not let you come this side (treasury benches) so easily,” Athawale said, amid thumping of desks by NDA members.