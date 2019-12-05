New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed a rare peep into the kitchen of the parliamentarians as a mildly heated onion debate ensued in Parliament over the skyrocketing price of onions.

As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was listing out the various measures the Centre has taken to check the onion prices, NCP MP Supriya Sule asked her the reason why onion production suffered this year. “I am from Maharashtra, one of the biggest onion producers in the country… this is not a political question…want to know why this happened…I am not happy eating Egyptian onions. Why should India eat Egyptian onions? Don’t you think it’s a regressive step?” the MP asked. As the finance minister rose up to reply, there was a little commotion in the House over the rising prices. Some parliamentarian must have asked her how was she finding the pocket pinch. “I don’t eat a lot of onions and garlic. So, don’t worry. I come from a family that doesn’t care much for onions,” Sitharaman said on a light note.

The Central government on Tuesday reduced the stock limits of onions for wholesalers and retailers in the country. The step was taken as part of the effort to curb hoarding of onions in the wake of its soaring prices.

The stock limit for wholesalers has been set at 25 metric tonnes (MT) and the stock limit for retailers has been set at 5 metric tonnes.

The central government had earlier announced that it is importing 11,000 MT of onion from Turkey in addition to 6,090 MT from Egypt.