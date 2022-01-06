Ladakh: The Zojila Pass also known as Zoji La was kept open for the first time ever in the month of January as the temperature dipped to -27°C. Zojila Pass located at an altitude of 11643 ft on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road is the lifeline between Kashmir Valley and Ladakh. And this January, despite heavy snowfall, the land route to Ladakh has been kept open for the traffic. A video of the vehicular movement through the Zojilla pass was shared by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on its Twitter handle.Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 5.3 Hits Jammu-Kashmir; Another Jolts Kargil, Ladakh: NCS

"BRO Karmayogis are busy in creating History by keeping Mighty Zojila Pass-the land route to Ladakh is being kept open in January at temperatures dipping -27°C. Please share and let India know the feat of the indomitable human spirit against Harsh climatic conditions," read the caption of the tweet.

Amid freezing cold and snowfall at the Zojila Pass, BRO Karmyogis, with relentless effort under Project Beacon, ensured the opening of the pass and facilitated connectivity to the Ladakh region. Last year Zojila Pass was kept open till Dec 31, 2020, however this year due to concerted efforts of Project Beacon, the Zojila Pass was opened for the first time ever in the month of January.

Zojila Pass has its own unique challenges of freezing temperatures and lack of oxygen and frequent avalanches. Due to unrelenting efforts, BRO personnel has ensured trafficability on Srinagar – Sonamarg – Gumri Road across Zojila Pass by employing more than 20 heavy-duty equipment including four state-of-the-art Snow Cutters.

Project Beacon has ensured connectivity for strategic requirements of Defence forces and also the local population. The snowfall in the last two-three days has resulted in slippery road conditions along Zojila Pass on Srinagar – Leh highway causing disruption to traffic movement. Detachments of Project Beacon with prepositioned equipment located at Gumri, Bajri Nallah, Baltal, Sonamarg, and Gagangir played a key role in the opening of the Pass despite the inclement weather conditions. Day and night lose their relevance when six teams deployed at different locations worked 24×7 to keep the road open during extremely challenging conditions. BRO Karamyogis ensured the safe passage of 175 vehicles to cross over the pass since 01 Jan 22. The efforts of BRO were lauded by the Civil Administration as well as the local population.