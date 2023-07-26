Home

Watch: India Will Be Among Top 3 Economies In My Third Term, This Is My Guarantee, says PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurated the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. IECC is India’s largest destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions.

Photo: Screengrab from video shared by youtube.com/@pmoindia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday guaranteed that India will be among the top three economies in the world during the the third term of BJP-led NDA government.

“In our first term, when people gave me the responsibility, we were “dus numbri” (10th position) in the world economy. In the second term we are in 5th position but in my third term, India will be among the top three economies in the world…Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai. After 2024, in our third term, our journey of development will increase rapidly,” PM Modi said during the inauguration event of the International Convention Centre-Bharat Mandapam.

#WATCH | In my third term, India will be among the top three economies in the world…Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai, says PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/drLFWZKgS6 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

‘Dream Big, Act Big’

The Prime Minister emphasized that the infrastructure of our country is changing as compared to earlier and said, “Think big, dream big, act big – India is progressing at a rapid pace adopting this principle. India is now achieving things that were unimaginable earlier.”

Citing Niti Aayog’s report, PM Modi said that “India can eliminate poverty. In the last 5 years, 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty.”

“International agencies are also saying that extreme poverty in India is on the verge of ending. This shows that the decisions and policies that have been made in the last 9 years are taking the country in the right direction,” he added.

‘Nation first, citizen first’

Reeling out statistics of development from the number of airports to railway line electrification to expansion of city gas during his nine-year tenure, the Prime Minister said India was the 10th largest economy when the BJP government took office in 2014.

The country is now ranked fifth in the world behind the US, China, Germany and Japan.

“We will make India a developed nation working on the principle of nation first, citizen first,” he said.

He also said that world’s largest museum will be constructed in Delhi.

“Soon, the biggest museum of the world – ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’ – will be constructed in Delhi,” PM Modi added.

Bharat Mandapam- A modern marvel

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated newly constructed Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

IECC is India’s largest destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions.

Developed at a cost of about Rs 2700 crore, the sprawling complex is spread over 123 acres and has multiple state-of-the-art facilities including new Convention Centre, Exhibition halls, amphitheaters etc have been developed.

A grand architectural marvel, the Convention Centre will host large-scale international exhibitions and conferences. The structure, shaped like a Shankha, incorporates several architectural elements of India’s traditional art and culture.

The Prime Minister said that when the country is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav of 75 years of Independence, Bharat Mandapam is a beautiful gift by the citizens for the country’s democracy.

PM Modi slammed people with negative thinking for trying to stall development projects, including the convention centre.

“Just like privately accepting the grandeur of Kartvya Path, a ‘toli’ of negative thinkers will one day acknowledge Bharat Mandapam also,” he said.

The IECC complex is India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the complex finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world.

It comprises multiple modern facilities, including convention centres, exhibition halls and amphitheatres.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi performed “pooja” at the redeveloped complex and interacted with the workers who were involved in the construction of the complex and felicitated them.

(With inputs from agencies)

