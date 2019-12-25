New Delhi: At a time the country is raging against Citizenship Amendment Act, the Indian diaspora in the US has come forward to lend their support to the new law, by holding rallies in different cities, including Seattle, Austin, Dublin, Houston and Raleigh.

According to the organisers, the rallies are organised to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the act and to counter the fear-mongering of Islamic and leftist organizations about CAA and NRC. During the rallies, the participants extended their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded strict punishment to protesters found involved in destroying public property.

“We held this rally to counter the fear-mongering of Islamic and leftist organisations about the CAA and the NRC and their bizarre statements that the NRC in combination with the CAA is designed to expel Muslims from India,” said Vineet Goel, one of the organisers of Dublin Ohio rally.

Watch the video here:

Further, more such rallies are being planned in the coming weeks in Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, New York City, Washington DC, Atlanta, San Jose and other locations.

At one such rally in Seattle, organizer Archana Sunil said, “The anti-CAA rally signs were stating lies about Muslims being discriminated in India, Indian Muslims needing to prove their citizenship, Modi being Hitler, CAA and NRC akin to genocide etc., .. they kept shouting, ‘azaadi azaadi .. hum azaadi leke rahenge’ and ‘Jai Hind’, but never said, ‘Bharata Mata ki Jai”.

Meanwhile, another section of Indian-Americans held a peaceful demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue installed in front of the Indian Embassy in Greater Washington Area on Monday.