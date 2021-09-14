New Delhi: Amidst challenging weather conditions, the Indian Coast Guard rescued seven fishermen from a fishing boat which was about to sink near Vanakbara beach in Diu, an official statement said on Tuesday. The boat had lost its power due to machinery break down and was grounded off the beach in the sea, it mentioned.Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021: Application Process Going on For Posts of Chargeman; Salary Upto Rs 1 Lakh

On receiving the distress call from the Diu administration at 8 pm on Monday, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) deployed indigenous advanced light helicopter from Porbandar to conduct a lifesaving operation in pitch dark night and prevailing inclement weather at Vanakbara beach, which is at a distance of 175 km from Porbandar, it noted.

WATCH:

#SAR In a daring night rescue operation amidst challenging weather @IndiaCoastGuard indigenous advanced light helicopter rescued 7 crew from distressed IFB Ram aground off Diu. All personnel safe #HarKaamDeshKeNaam @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @Min_FAHD pic.twitter.com/0NUGl4d8Cf — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 14, 2021

The aircraft was flown by highly qualified ICG pilots Comdt Kunal Naik and Comdt (JG) Saurabh who displaying exemplary flying skills maneuvered the aircraft from low-lying clouds so as to reach the area within the time frame, the statement said.

The pitch dark night combined with rough seas at the location compounded the difficulty, however, the highly skillful pilots managed to complete the operation successfully within one hour of the aircraft launch from Porbandar. All seven crew members were airlifted and rescued by the helicopter to safe ground, it added.

