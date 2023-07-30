Home

News

India

Watch: India’s Anju, Now Fatima, Who Married Pakistan’s Nasrullah Gifted Land And Money For Embracing Islam

Watch: India’s Anju, Now Fatima, Who Married Pakistan’s Nasrullah Gifted Land And Money For Embracing Islam

Abbasi said he gifted some cash and a 10 marla (approx 2,722 sq ft) plot to help Anju start her new life after converting to Islam so that she should not face any difficulty.

Screengrab from video shared on Twitter

New Delhi: Anju, an Indian woman who recently travelled to the mountainous Upper Dir district in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and married Nasrullah, a Pakistani man she fell in love with on Facebook, was gifted a piece of land and an unmentioned amount of money from an Islamabad-based businessman for converting to Islam.

Trending Now

In a video shared by Pakistan-based Twitter handles, Anju is seen receiving the land deed and a cheque from Mohsin Khan Abbasi, the chief executive officer (CEO) of a real estate company based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Anju received 10 Marla housing land,cheque of 50K, & other Gifts, given by Islamabad Based businessman & CEO of Pak Star Group of Companies Mohsin Khan Abbasi. CEO PSG said that, #Anju has converted to Islam and married Nasrullah,so we are welcoming her. #AnjuNasrullahLoveStory,” a Pakistan-based Twitter handle wrote.

Anju has received a generous gift from Mohsin Khan Abbasi, an Islamabad-based businessman and the CEO of Pak Star Group of Companies.

The gift includes a 10 Marla housing land, a cheque of 50K, and several other thoughtful presents.

The CEO of PSG made a statement expressing that… pic.twitter.com/f3xCLqE5N8 — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ رویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) July 29, 2023

Abbasi visited the cross-border at their home in Upper Dir on Saturday and presented Anju a cheque, the amount of which was not known, and a land document in the presence of her husband to make her feel at home in Pakistan, news agency PTI reported.

Abbasi said he gifted some cash and a 10 marla (approx 2,722 sq ft) plot to help Anju start her new life after converting to Islam so that she should not face any difficulty.

“Anju travelled all along from India to this part of Pakistan and converted to Islam to start her new matrimonial life. We came here to welcome her to our religion and congratulate her on her marriage,” Abbasi said.

Anju, a 34-year-old Indian mother of two, created a sensation after she travelled to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend, Nasrullah. Days later, Anju, who is already married back home in India to Rajasthan’s Arvind, reportedly married her 29-year-old lover after embracing Islam and changing her name to Fatima.

Anju becomes Fatima?

On July 25, a report said that Anju married, 29-year-old Nasrullah, converted to Islam, and has taken the name Fatima.

Professionally shot videos shared by Pakistan-based twitter handles showed Anju and Nasrullah holding hands and roaming around in the picturesque valley of Pakistan’s Upper Dir district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Video: Indian girl #Anju with her Pakistani friend Nasrullah Khan in his home district Dir pic.twitter.com/jJJaCmxq1U — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) July 25, 2023

However, Anju later denied these claims and clarified that the videos were filmed by a famous vlogger who documented her sightseeing tour in the picturesque valleys of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

4 days ago, 35-year-old Anju, who came from India, got married to 29-year-old Naseerullah from the village of Deer Bala. After accepting Islam, she changed her name to Fatima.#Anju #AnjuNasrullah pic.twitter.com/Z82CWUghmt — Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) July 25, 2023

Anju (34), was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in Alwar district of Rajasthan. She and Pakistani national Nasrullah, 29, became friends on Facebook in 2019. Anju has travelled to Upper Dir district in the tribal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on a valid Pakistani visa to meet Nasrullah.

Anju’s story shares eerie similarities with that of Seema Haider, a Pakistani mother of four who recently entered illegally into India via Nepal along with her four kids to marry Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident she befriended and fell in love with while playing popular online shooter PUBG.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES